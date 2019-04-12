Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with grand larceny in what authorities described was a scam to steal $12,000 from an elderly couple in Great Neck, police said.

Lissette Rodriguez, 35, and Rigo Jose Batista Dominguez, 24, both of the Bronx, contacted the victims, whom police did not name, saying the couple needed to pay $12,000 to cover their son’s medical bills in Florida, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Police said the couple, a man, 74, and a woman, 76, contacted police.

“When the defendants … arrived at the victims’ residence to collect the money, they were taken into custody without incident,” police said.

Each defendant was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, police said. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police ask anyone who believe they may have been a victim of a similar scam to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911.