TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Telephone scam spoofs police number, Nassau cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Nassau police are warning residents about a telephone scam to fraudulently obtain money by posing as members of the department.

The fraudsters can falsely display calling from a Nassau police phone numbers to trick recipients into making payments over wire transfer, prepaid credit cards or other means, police said.

“The Nassau County Police Department does not and will not ask for credit card numbers over the phone, nor request a prepaid debit card or wire transfer,” police said. “If you receive a call from someone purporting to be a member of our department who requests payment via wire transfer, prepaid credit card or other means, hang up and call 911.”

County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, in a statement, told residents "to be vigilant when receiving telephone solicitations or emails from people identifying themselves as officers or employees of the Department."

Police urge anyone who believes they have been victimized by the scam to call 911. They also remind the public not to release their personal information over the phone or email unless they can verify who they are giving money to.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the individual or people behind the scam, are asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Years after a heart transplant saved Raymond Miehl's Hugs, tears at meeting of heart recipient, donor's family
Russell Barnett, left, Smithtown's environment and waterways director, Smithtown officials retire after taking buyouts
Stan Warshaw, vice president of Hampton Sand Corp. East End officials, state at odds over sand mining
Former Town of Hempstead Councilman Edward Ambrosino arrives Former Hempstead Town councilman sentenced to 6 months for tax evasion
Police say a 16-year-old driver tried to ram Police: Teen charged with DWAI after crashing into police car
Rashni Bissesar was charged with stealing more than Cops: Home aide forged Merrick woman's checks, stole $43,000
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search