Nassau police are warning residents about a telephone scam to fraudulently obtain money by posing as members of the department.

The fraudsters can falsely display calling from a Nassau police phone numbers to trick recipients into making payments over wire transfer, prepaid credit cards or other means, police said.

“The Nassau County Police Department does not and will not ask for credit card numbers over the phone, nor request a prepaid debit card or wire transfer,” police said. “If you receive a call from someone purporting to be a member of our department who requests payment via wire transfer, prepaid credit card or other means, hang up and call 911.”

County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, in a statement, told residents "to be vigilant when receiving telephone solicitations or emails from people identifying themselves as officers or employees of the Department."

Police urge anyone who believes they have been victimized by the scam to call 911. They also remind the public not to release their personal information over the phone or email unless they can verify who they are giving money to.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the individual or people behind the scam, are asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.