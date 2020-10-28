A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old Bronx man were arrested Tuesday after police said they attempted to scam an 89-year-old Massapequa Park man out of $8,500 they claimed was needed to free a grandson who had been arrested.

The targeted victim's son contacted Nassau County police upon learning of the scheme and police sent Seventh Precinct officers and Major Case Bureau and Fraud and Forgery detectives to the victim's home, where the duo were arrested.

Police said the elderly victim was contacted via phone by "an unknown male" who claimed his grandson had been arrested and needed $8,500 for his release. The caller then arranged for a courier to pick up the money at the victim's home on Lake Shore Drive in Massapequa Park, police said.

But, before the exchange took place the victim's son contacted police — and detectives and officers made arrangements to watch the home.

Police said about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday a car arrived outside the home and the girl got out and went to the house, where she took an envelope, which police said she believed contained the cash, from the victim.

She was then arrested by an officer waiting inside the house, police said.

Detectives and other officers then arrested the driver, identified as Marte Wander, of Tiebout Avenue in the Bronx.

Both Wander and the girl were charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny and second-degree attempted scheme to defraud.

Wander was issued an appearance ticket for a later date. The girl is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Mineola, police said.