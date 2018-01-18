TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 29° Good Morning
Few Clouds 29° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Ex-Suffolk cop in wrong-way Sunrise fatal begins prison term

Robert Scheuerer was promised a sentence of 3 to 9 years in return for his guilty plea but a judge did not impose the sentence Thursday.

Former Suffolk police officer Robert Scheuerer, 26, of

Former Suffolk police officer Robert Scheuerer, 26, of Farmingdale, in Central Islip court on Jan, 18, 2018. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com @ziptron
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The former Suffolk police officer who pleaded guilty last month to killing a man by driving drunk the wrong way on Sunrise Highway in West Islip surrendered in a Central Islip courtroom Thursday and began serving his prison term, although his sentenced was not imposed.

Robert Scheuerer was promised a sentence of 3 to 9 years in return for his guilty plea to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges. He admitted that on Sept. 27, 2016, he crashed head-on into a van driven by Brian Fusaro, 37, of Bay Shore. The van exploded and Fusaro burned to death.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho did not say why he postponed the sentencing.

Police: Cop in fatal wrong-way crash fired

Fusaro’s family attended the brief and unusual proceeding Thursday. Family members did not speak in court or comment afterward. Assistant District Attorney Marc Lindeman declined to comment, as well.

Lindemann has said the crash came after Scheuerer, 26, of Farmingdale, drank 10 pints of beer and a mixed drink, before heading west in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Because Scheuerer was not sentenced, he did not have the opportunity to speak in court. His attorney, William Petrillo, of Garden City, apologized on his behalf.

“No one here can fully understand what it’s like to be in your shoes, but to the extent that we’re able to, both myself and the Scheuerer family are so sorry for your loss,” Petrillo told the victim’s family.

Camacho also said he was sorry for their loss.

When Scheuerer pleaded guilty last month, Lindemann had recommended a sentence of 4 to 12 years. The maximum Scheuerer faced was 8 1⁄3 to 25 years.

Scheuerer was fired by the Suffolk County Police Department last January after he was indicted. He’d been on the force for about a year.

DA: Cop in fatal crash had 10 pints of beer

Scheuerer will return to court in March, but may not be sentenced then either.

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Middle Country Road in Centereach was closed in Cops: Building fire closes Middle Country Road
Jason Stern of the Weber Law Group talks Town urged to reject $40 million land deal
English religious dissenter Anne Hutchinson and five of Blood flows, war threatens
Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, should be sunny and Sunny and cold on LI, forecasters say
In a 19th-Century engraving, British troops retreat while On the verge of war
An oil painting by G. Moore shows shipbuilding The well-kept colonies
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE