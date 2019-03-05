TODAY'S PAPER
Former bus driver, aides to be charged with child abuse, Suffolk DA says

District Attorney Timothy Sini's office is expected to be formally charge three people on Tuesday.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A former bus driver and two aides who were tasked with transporting a child with autism to and from school are expected to be formally charged Tuesday morning with abusing the child, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

The three defendants are scheduled to appear before Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead to learn what charges they face, according to a news release issued by District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Sini’s office said he will speak with the media after the arraignment.

Prosecutors did not release information about the identities of the defendants and victim, the employer or the location of the alleged abuse, other than that it occurred while transporting the child.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

