A former bus driver and two aides who were tasked with transporting a child with autism to and from school are expected to be formally charged Tuesday morning with abusing the child, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

The three defendants are scheduled to appear before Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead to learn what charges they face, according to a news release issued by District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Sini’s office said he will speak with the media after the arraignment.

Prosecutors did not release information about the identities of the defendants and victim, the employer or the location of the alleged abuse, other than that it occurred while transporting the child.