TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: School bus driver charged after kissing female student in Patchogue

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

A Shirley school bus driver was arrested on Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he kissed a 15-year-old female student while driving her to school, Suffolk County police said.

Joel Cedeno was driving for Montauk Bus on Tuesday when he pulled over on Main Street in Patchogue and asked the girl for a hug, police said.

She was the only passenger on the bus and instead offered a handshake, police said.

The 62-year-old Cedano then kissed the student, police said.

The girl's mother reported the incident to the Patchogue-Medford School District where her daughter attends and school officials called police.

Cedeno turned himself into police on Sunday, police said. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned May 21.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Special counsel Robert Mueller passes the White House 1600: Trump survives Mueller, and now he wants revenge
NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday NYPD: Cops shoot knife-wielding man in Queens
Luana McDonough, 17 months, of Centereach, takes a Forecast: Highs in 50s, wind gusts for start of week
Reps. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and Peter King LI Congress members split by party over Barr report
Police and recovery boats near where plane wreckage Cops: Remains found of man who was in crash
Shatik Canady of West Babylon is led out Cops: Hit-run driver arrested after killing man