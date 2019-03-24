A Shirley school bus driver was arrested on Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he kissed a 15-year-old female student while driving her to school, Suffolk County police said.

Joel Cedeno was driving for Montauk Bus on Tuesday when he pulled over on Main Street in Patchogue and asked the girl for a hug, police said.

She was the only passenger on the bus and instead offered a handshake, police said.

The 62-year-old Cedano then kissed the student, police said.

The girl's mother reported the incident to the Patchogue-Medford School District where her daughter attends and school officials called police.

Cedeno turned himself into police on Sunday, police said. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned May 21.