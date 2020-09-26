TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Nassau cops seek man who assaulted woman in Sea Cliff

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police are searching for a man who they say pulled a 54-year-old woman's pants down in Sea Cliff on Saturday morning.

Detectives said the victim walked west on Sea Cliff Avenue near Dubois Avenue at 7:45 a.m. when the suspect approached the woman from behind and pulled her pants down.

The suspect fled west in a four-door sedan onto Dubois Avenue. He is believed to be between 20 to 40 years old, police said. No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Synagogues across Long Island are preparing for virtual Yom Kippur services truncated due to pandemic
President Donald Trump walks with Judge Amy Coney LI delegation reacts to Barrett nomination
Tracy Fitzgerald and son Brent Costello attend the Jericho 'kindness fest' backs proposed homeless center
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a press briefing More than 1,000 test positive for COVID-19, NY officials say
Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton Beach on Young LIers are largest share of new coronavirus cases
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) greets 9-year-old Darwin Glen Cove census drive pushes to get residents counted
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search