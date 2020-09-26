Nassau County police are searching for a man who they say pulled a 54-year-old woman's pants down in Sea Cliff on Saturday morning.

Detectives said the victim walked west on Sea Cliff Avenue near Dubois Avenue at 7:45 a.m. when the suspect approached the woman from behind and pulled her pants down.

The suspect fled west in a four-door sedan onto Dubois Avenue. He is believed to be between 20 to 40 years old, police said. No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.