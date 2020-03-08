Glen Cove man charged with robbing man sitting in car in Sea Cliff
Nassau police have arrested a Glen Cove man in connection with a robbery in Sea Cliff last month.
A 23-year-old male victim was sitting in his car at Veteran’s Memorial Park about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 28 when he was approached by Gregory Czaplicki, Nassau police said. Czaplicki opened the car door, demanded the victim’s wallet and struck him multiple times while displaying a knife. Czaplicki then ran away, police said.
Czaplicki, 23, has been charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and second-degree menacing, police announced Sunday morning. He is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday.
