This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 62° Good Evening
Overcast 62° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Closing arguments Tuesday in Norman Seabrook bribery trial

Closing arguments in the bribery trial of Norman

Closing arguments in the bribery trial of Norman Seabrook are scheduled to begin Tuesday. Oct. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the bribery trial of former New York City jail-guard union head Norman Seabrook and hedge fund founder Murray Huberfeld after prosecutors and the defense rested their cases in Manhattan federal court on Monday.

Seabrook, once one of the city’s most powerful labor leaders, is accused of taking a $60,000 bribe from Huberfeld to invest $20 million in pension funds from the Correction Officers Benevolent Association with the Platinum Partners hedge fund.

Jona Rechnitz, a young real estate investor and money broker who was at the center last year of multiple probes of corruption in City Hall and in the NYPD, was the government’s star witness, testifying that he delivered the bribe to Seabrook in an expensive Ferragamo bag.

He also testified extensively about getting favors in return for fundraising for Mayor Bill de Blasio. But defense lawyers portrayed him as a near-pathological liar and a racist who made up stories about Seabrook and Huberfeld in a bid for leniency.

The jury could begin deliberations late Tuesday or on Wednesday.

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Eagle Scout John Ninia, 17, of Troop 70, LI Eagle Scout earns all 137 merit badges
Luis Saravia was found guilty of sex abuse DA: LI man sexually abused 7-year-old child
Striking bus drivers for Baumann & Sons picket Union: School bus drivers in 4 districts on strike
Christopher Bouchard, left, is arraigned in court Records: Upgraded charges in fatal dirt bike crash
Mourners, at the West Street bike path in Mayor, Macri mourn Argentines killed in attack
An administrative assistant employed by a wholesale greenhouse This farmer may have to spring for overtime
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE