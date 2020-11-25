NYPD sergeant pleads not guilty in Seaford shooting

An NYPD sergeant and a man who allegedly tried to attack him with a bat during a Seaford confrontation in which authorities said the police official opened fire are both facing criminal charges, court records show.

Sgt. Justin Ellis pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge Wednesday during a virtual arraignment in Nassau County Court, according to his lawyer.

Nassau police previously said Ellis opened fire while off duty on Oct. 25, 2019, shooting a man with a bat who confronted Ellis outside his Stirrup Path home.

Records show last week a grand jury indicted both Ellis and the other man, who is identified in court records as Patrick Catania.

Catania pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and criminal trespass during a separate arraignment Wednesday.

His attorney, Jason Russo, couldn't be immediately reached after the virtual proceeding.

Ellis’ attorney, Andrew Quinn, said in an interview after his client’s arraignment that the shooting was justified.

"We believe that his use of his weapon was justified given the circumstances," the White Plains lawyer added.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Francis Ricigliano released both defendants on their own recognizance after the arraignments and both have court dates in January.

Last year Russo disputed the account Nassau police gave of the encounter, claiming Catania, a personal trainer, wasn’t wielding a bat but was with the sergeant’s wife when the sergeant began pursuing the man.

Ellis was angered by a relationship between Catania and his wife, which Catania’s lawyer described as "platonic." Ellis had threatened Catania in the past, Russo also claimed.

An NYPD spokeswoman said Wednesday that Ellis is suspended without pay.

Prosecutor Martin Meaney acknowledged during Catania's arraignment that he had been cooperative with investigators throughout the investigation.

Check back later for updates on this developing story.