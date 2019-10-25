An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot a man near his Seaford home early Friday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The officer was also taken to the hospital for observation, the police spokesman said by telephone.

The shooting occurred on Stirrup Path, the police spokesman said. A spokesman for the Nassau police, who are leading the investigation, said it was reported at 12:05 a.m.

The officer is assigned to a precinct in Queens, an NYPD spokesman said.