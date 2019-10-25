TODAY'S PAPER
Official: Off-duty NYPD officer shot man in Seaford

The Nassau County police are investigating a shooting

The Nassau County police are investigating a shooting that took place on Stirrup Path in Seaford early Friday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot a man near his Seaford home early Friday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The officer was also taken to the hospital for observation, the police spokesman said by telephone.

The shooting occurred on Stirrup Path, the police spokesman said. A spokesman for the Nassau police, who are leading the investigation, said it was reported at 12:05 a.m.

The officer is assigned to a precinct in Queens, an NYPD spokesman said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

