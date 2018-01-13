TODAY'S PAPER
3 try to use stolen credit card info at Sears, Nassau cops say

After the arrest, police said, they found what looked like crystal meth and a switchblade in the suspects’ possession.

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Three people face grand larceny charges after trying to buy merchandise at a North New Hyde Park Sears store using stolen credit card information, Nassau County police said Saturday in a news release.

Police said Christine Fernando, 28, of Midland Parkway in Queens, Bryan Sumira, 38, of 221st Place in Queens Village, and Tenzin Salen, 28, of Second Avenue in Bay Shore, went to a cashier at the Sears on Union Turnpike at 4 p.m. Friday and tried to buy $4,000 worth of wallets, gift cards and jewelry with a Sears MasterCard.

Police said Fernando told the cashier that she didn’t have the card with her, but was authorized to use it.

A Sears manager became suspicious and called the card’s owner, a 61-year-old man whom police didn’t identify. The man said Fernando was not authorized to use the card, police said. Fernando and Sumira were arrested at Sears, according to police. Salen, who left the store before officers arrived, was arrested outside Sears on the store’s east side, police said.

After the arrest, police said, they found a substance that looked like crystal methamphetamine on Fernando. Police also said Sumira had a switchblade.

Police said Fernando has been charged with third-degree grand larceny, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-degree identity theft, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Sumira has been charged with third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Salen has been charged with third-degree grand larceny and false personation, police said.

The three are scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

