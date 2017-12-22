TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Target security camera captures image of security camera thief

The woman on the left was in the

The woman on the left was in the company of a man, right, who stole security cameras at Target on Dec. 7, 2017, police say. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Suffolk County police are seeking a man they say was caught on security camera stealing two doorbell security cameras.

The theft occurred at Target on Henry Road in Commack on Dec. 7, police said.

After stealing the security cameras, the man threatened an employee before fleeing the scene with a female companion, police said Friday.

Now, police have released surveillance photos of that man and woman and are asking anyone with information regarding their identities — or, the crime — to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-7477.

All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Christmas comes Dec. 23, 2017, for Armagan Ekici, Early Christmas for family burned out of home
The Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East $5M FEMA grant comes through on sewage project
Early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, Suffolk County police Cops: 13 arrested at holiday checkpoints
Members of the Hagerman fire department respond to 2 go to hospital in 3-vehicle crash, cops say
Suffolk County police investigate the scene where officials 2 fatally shot outside Suffolk home, cops say
Nassau County police released this image of a 2 sought in liquor store theft, cops say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE