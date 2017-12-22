Suffolk County police are seeking a man they say was caught on security camera stealing two doorbell security cameras.

The theft occurred at Target on Henry Road in Commack on Dec. 7, police said.

After stealing the security cameras, the man threatened an employee before fleeing the scene with a female companion, police said Friday.

Now, police have released surveillance photos of that man and woman and are asking anyone with information regarding their identities — or, the crime — to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-7477.

All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.