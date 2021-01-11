Authorities across Long Island and New York State are boosting security, sharing intelligence and coordinating resources to prevent political violence in the region before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington next week.

Officials said they are not aware of any credible threats against courthouses, government buildings or other potential targets on Long Island since a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. But, alarmed by those events, local law enforcement groups are intensifying their partnership with federal agencies and each other to keep the peace in the days before Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president.

The FBI issued a bulletin Monday that warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington before the Biden inauguration. That comes as Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, stepped down Monday as leader of the agency responsible for inauguration security.

Local departments gather intelligence

"We are doing what we need to do to make sure Suffolk County remains safe," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said during an interview Monday.

Hart said Suffolk police have been monitoring social media and gathering intelligence to prevent the violence that roiled the capital last week from spilling over onto Long Island. Suffolk police have been sharing intelligence and coordinating with the FBI and other federal agencies, as well as with local law-enforcement agencies, she added.

Hart, a longtime FBI agent before she became Suffolk police commissioner, said she spoke directly with bureau officials over the weekend about preventing further political unrest. She said she also participated in a conference call on Friday with mayors and police chiefs of major departments to receive the latest intelligence.

"It is important that the public knows we don’t have anything of a specific nature in a threat to Suffolk County," Hart said. "We will continue to monitor and ensure that if there is anything that requires our increase patrols, we will respond appropriately."

A spokesman for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Nassau police are adding patrols across the county but declined to provide further details. Curran is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss how the county is responding.

"We are increasing and intensifying patrols across the county to support a peaceful transition of power ahead of Inauguration Day," spokesman Michael Fricchione said in a statement.

National Guard heads to Washington

In Washington, authorities said they are taking steps to quell tensions before Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, including the deployment of up to 15,000 National Guard troops and the creation of a joint command center to avoid the security lapses that allowed rioters to enter and vandalize the Capitol last week.

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended in connection with last week's riot, said Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who chairs the House subcommittee that is investigating the police response to the riot.

One of the suspended officers took a selfie with a rioter while the other donned a MAGA hat, Ryan said.

Authorities said they are concerned about 16 groups, mostly strong supporters of Trump, that have registered to hold protests in Washington. The Department of Homeland Security began increasing security measures earlier than usual at the request of Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who also asked officials to cancel permit gatherings through Jan. 24. Homeland Security agreed, citing "events of the past week."

The National Park Service said Monday it was shutting down access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding the inauguration.

Officials in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia issued a statement Monday asking Americans not to attend the inauguration, citing the nation’s soaring number of coronavirus cases and the siege of the Capitol that left five people dead, including a police officer.

New York bolstering security

The NYPD is sending 200 of its officers to Washington to help secure the city before the inauguration.

A spokesman said the department has also stepped up its presence at some "sensitive locations" in New York, including Trump-related properties and government buildings.

Security was bolstered at state buildings across New York for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s State of the State address on Monday. Additional barriers were placed near the State Capitol in Albany in recent days and troopers were out in force.

"Given recent events in Washington and across the country, the New York State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol in Albany," said William Duffy, a spokesman for the State Police. "These restrictions are in place until further notice."

With Michael Gormley and Anthony M. DeStefano