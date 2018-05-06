A Selden man has been charged with drunken driving in connection with a crash and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Sunday, Suffolk police said.

Kevin Fountaine, 57, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet at the corner of Adironback Drive and Oneida Avenue in Selden around 10 p.m. Saturday before being arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Fountaine was held in jail overnight and scheduled to appear in court Sunday, police said. No further details about Fountaine’s arrest or court appearance have been released.