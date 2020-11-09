TODAY'S PAPER
Selden man seriously injured in shooting, police say

Suffolk County Police investigate a shooting that took

Suffolk County Police investigate a shooting that took place Sunday night at an apartment complex on College Road in Selden. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Detectives are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Selden that left a man seriously injured.

The incident, which took place at an apartment complex on College Road, was reported in a 911 call at 8:50 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 22-year-old male resident in the complex, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as "serious but non-life-threatening injuries." Police did not provide additional details on the incident.

Sixth Squad detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

