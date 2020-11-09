Selden man seriously injured in shooting, police say

Detectives are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Selden that left a man seriously injured.

The incident, which took place at an apartment complex on College Road, was reported in a 911 call at 8:50 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 22-year-old male resident in the complex, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as "serious but non-life-threatening injuries." Police did not provide additional details on the incident.

Sixth Squad detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.