TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Drunken driver crashes into Mount Sinai senior center, police say

A Pennsylvania man was hospitalized and charged after driving into the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, police said.

The crash scene at the Rose Caracappa Senior

The crash scene at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai on Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Pennsylvania man who crashed his car into a closed senior center in Mount Sinai early Tuesday morning was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Bruce Brant, 25, in a 2012 Mazda3, was driving north on Patchogue-Mount Sinai Road, where the road ends at Route 25A, but he failed to stop his car and drove into the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

“The vehicle came to a stop inside the building,” police said.

No one other than Brant was injured in the single-car crash, which occurred at about 12:25 a.m., police said.

Police did not say how fast Brant was driving or the extent of his alleged intoxication at the time.

The senior center, which is run by Brookhaven Town, is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Mount Sinai firefighters used a heavy rescue vehicle, specialized equipment to carry out technical rescues, to remove Brant from the wreckage, police said.

Brant was taken to Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. He will be arraigned at a later date.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on 1600: Trump rubs SALT in New York taxpayers' wounds
This video of Buddy Mercury, the piano playing LI dog playing piano, singing goes viral on TikTok
Annice Kpana of Valley Stream pleaded guilty last Nurse gets probation in $800G bribery scheme
President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, walks outside 1600: Rudy sees nothing wrong with using Russian help
Authorities escort Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmáan from a Prosecutors: 'El Chapo' shouldn't get new trial
The south end of Araca Road in Babylon, Babylon Village to create waterfront park