A Pennsylvania man who crashed his car into a closed senior center in Mount Sinai early Tuesday morning was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Bruce Brant, 25, in a 2012 Mazda3, was driving north on Patchogue-Mount Sinai Road, where the road ends at Route 25A, but he failed to stop his car and drove into the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

“The vehicle came to a stop inside the building,” police said.

No one other than Brant was injured in the single-car crash, which occurred at about 12:25 a.m., police said.

Police did not say how fast Brant was driving or the extent of his alleged intoxication at the time.

The senior center, which is run by Brookhaven Town, is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Mount Sinai firefighters used a heavy rescue vehicle, specialized equipment to carry out technical rescues, to remove Brant from the wreckage, police said.

Brant was taken to Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. He will be arraigned at a later date.