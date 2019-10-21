TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Freeport man sentenced in high-speed crash that injured four, DA says

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Freeport man was sentenced to five years in prison for driving a Mercedes at high speed and crashing into three-vehicles in 2017, leaving one male driver with life-threatening injuries, before fleeing, authorities said Monday.

Kelvin O’Neal, 44, pleaded guilty March 21 to two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury, said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Officials said O’Neal was sentenced last Friday by Judge William O’Brien to the prison term along with two years of post-release supervision.

Singas said in statement Monday O’Neal was speeding behind the wheel of a black Mercedes at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 30, 2017. That’s when he drove eastbound on the Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown and sped through a red light at the intersection of Wantagh Avenue before plowing into three vehicles, officials said.

Following an investigation, O’Neal was arrested on May 22, officials said. 

“This defendant drove at outrageous speeds, crashed into innocent victims causing horrific injuries, and then fled the scene,” Singas said. “I’m grateful to the Nassau County Police Department for tracking down this menace and to our prosecutors for bringing him to justice.”

O’Neal first struck the driver’s side of a pickup, causing it to overturn and explode into flames, officials said. The driver of the pickup suffered broken ribs, pulmonary contusions and a brain bleed. As part of his treatment, the driver was placed into a medically-induced coma. He continues to feel the effects of his injuries, officials said. The passenger in the pickup suffered a broken collar bone and fractures to her ankle and foot, causing early-onset arthritis, officials said.

The second vehicle O’Neal struck with his Mercedes was a Jeep. The driver and passenger were injured, officials said. Their injuries were not specified. The third vehicle the Mercedes struck was damaged, but the driver was uninjured, Singas said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

LIRR president Phillip Eng noted that, through September, MTA officials defend LIRR in inspector general report
Eileen Schoenhut, of Lynbrook, feeds a meter in Northport considering new parking meter system
Rembert Brown, elder for 42 years at Memorial Army veteran, civic leader Rembert Brown dies at 97
A groundbreaking ceremony Monday was held at the Construction to begin on long-vacant Smithtown lot
Haakim Mechan at Nassau County court on Oct. Seventh teen indicted on felony gang assault pleads not guilty
Rep. Kathleen Rice at Village Green Park in Rep. Rice asks NY to disbar Giuliani over Ukraine inquiry
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search