A New Jersey woman faces multiple theft charges after she and a male accomplice robbed a beauty products store in East Garden City for the second time this month, Nassau police said Tuesday.

The woman’s accomplice fled in a black Nissan after the Sunday heist and the search for him was ongoing, police said.

Gianna Sanchez, 19, a resident of Clifton, New Jersey, was charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny. She also faces two counts of criminal possession of an anti-security device designed to take tracking devices that would trigger an alarm off merchandise, a Nassau police spokeswoman said.

The pair were stopped shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday by a security agent as they exited a Sephora store at the Roosevelt Field Mall without paying for merchandise they had placed in Sanchez’s handbag, police said.

When a mall security officer identified himself and attempted to retrieve the stolen items, Sanchez punched him in the face twice and scratched him on the face and neck.

Sanchez ran into the parking lot and tried to flee in a black, four-door Nissan driven by her accomplice, police said. The Nissan had a partial New York State license plate containing the letters “HSK,” police said.

The security officer kept Sanchez from getting in the vehicle, but the driver escaped, authorizes said, and Nassau police officers eventually arrived and took Sanchez into custody.

The same two suspects were involved in a March 10 robbery at the store, police said.

Sanchez made appearances in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, according to state court records.

The cases were adjourned with her bail set at $1,000 cash or bond on grand larceny and burglary charges and $20,000 cash or $10,000 bond on charges for grand larceny, robbery, burglary and criminal possession of the anti-security item.

Information on whether Sanchez posted bail was not available

She was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Her accomplice was described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 180 pounds and wearing a black jumpsuit with a white stripe during the Sunday robbery.

Nassau police ask anyone with information about him to call their Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-244-TIPS.