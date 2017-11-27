A Bay Shore resident was arrested in connection with a three-vehicle accident in Hauppauge early Monday that killed one man and seriously injured the suspect and another man, Suffolk police said.

Fernando Ramirez Jr., 30, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, police said. He faces multiple charges in connection with the crash.

Ramirez, driving a 2008 Subaru east on Express Drive South, struck a 1997 Ford pickup truck carrying Daniel Granados, 31, of Central Islip, at the intersection with Route 111, police said. The vehicles then collided with a 2004 Infiniti traveling north on Route 111.

A physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced Granados dead at the scene, police said.

The registered owner of the pickup truck, Richard Fischer, 32, of Dix Hills, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Anthony Bermudez, 26, of Brentwood, the Infiniti driver, was taken to Southside Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Ramirez faces charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police, who had not determined the driver of the pickup.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation was continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.