TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 42° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 42° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Police: 1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in LIE service road crash

The accident closed the south service road of the LIE in Hauppauge for about seven hours.

Suffolk police at scene of a fatal Hauppauge

Suffolk police at scene of a fatal Hauppauge crash on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Fernando Ramirez Jr., 30, of Bay Shore, faces multiple charges in connection with the early morning crash, police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Bay Shore resident was arrested in connection with a three-vehicle accident in Hauppauge early Monday that killed one man and seriously injured the suspect and another man, Suffolk police said.

Fernando Ramirez Jr., 30, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, police said. He faces multiple charges in connection with the crash.

Ramirez, driving a 2008 Subaru east on Express Drive South, struck a 1997 Ford pickup truck carrying Daniel Granados, 31, of Central Islip, at the intersection with Route 111, police said. The vehicles then collided with a 2004 Infiniti traveling north on Route 111.

A physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced Granados dead at the scene, police said.

The registered owner of the pickup truck, Richard Fischer, 32, of Dix Hills, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Anthony Bermudez, 26, of Brentwood, the Infiniti driver, was taken to Southside Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Ramirez faces charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police, who had not determined the driver of the pickup.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation was continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Deputy Police Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis speaks Cops detail programs to protect at-risk students
The Selden-Centereach Youth Association at 1550 Middle Country Audit: Youth group was overpaid $194,851
Nassau County legislators during a meeting on Monday, In a first, NIFA to impose Nassau spending cuts
Owen Ellis leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in Murder trial on deadly home invasion opens
H. Frank Carey High School students cheer as Students break Guinness record with dominoes
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, seen on Nov. Brown: Third time a charm for Bellone's police chief search?
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE