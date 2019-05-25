Suffolk County police said Friday they have arrested the owner of a Brentwood day care facility and charged him with sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Special Victims Section detectives arrested Jose Flores, 56, co-owner of Little Sponges Family Day Care on First Street, at about 1 p.m. at the facility, which is also his home, according to authorities.

Authorities said the alleged abuse occurred sometime this year, adding that the day care center was shut down following Flores' arrest.

Flores is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

He was transported to a hospital for a medical condition, police said, and it was unclear Friday if he had retained an attorney.

Detectives urge anyone who may have been a victim of the defendant to contact the Special Victims Section through Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.