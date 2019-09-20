A Plainview man faces arraignment Friday after Nassau County police said he groped three women this month, in Levittown, Plainview and Roosevelt Field in Garden City.

Police said Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of South Oyster Bay Road, was arrested early Friday following an investigation into a Sept. 12 groping of a woman entering her home in Levittown. Subsequent investigation led detectives to determine Jiminez-Maradiaga also was involved in similar incidents on Sept. 9 in Plainview and Thursday morning on a road running through the Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City, police said.

In the Sept. 12 incident, which occurred at 10:20 p.m., police said Jiminez-Maradiaga approached a 43-year-old woman as she entered her home and grabbed her — only to flee to a dark-colored Chrysler 300 waiting nearby with the engine running when the woman screamed. That incident led police to issue a news release, stating that Special Victims Squad detectives were seeking "an unknown male" suspect and asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police could not immediately say Friday what information led detectives to arrest and charge Jiminez-Maradiaga.

Police did say that following the arrest of Jiminez-Maradiaga detectives were able to determine he also was responsible for the other two attacks.

In the Sept. 9 incident, police said Jiminez-Maradiaga approached a 27-year-old woman while she was jogging at 5:30 p.m. and "violently grabbed her inappropriately." In the incident Thursday at Roosevelt Field, police said Jiminez-Maradiaga followed a 27-year-old woman at 9:05 a.m., violently grabbing her before fleeing the scene.

Jiminez-Maradiaga was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Meanwhile, detectives are trying to determine if there are additional victims and are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of Jiminez-Maradiaga to contact the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.