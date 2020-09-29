A Sound Beach man who used crack cocaine and heroin to push at least 20 women into prostitution was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison Tuesday in Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said Raymond Rodio, 48, operated a "sex dungeon" in the basement of his parents’ home.

"Today, he met his fate, he was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison, and he deserves every second of it," Sini said after Rodio was sentenced by Suffolk County Judge Robert Quinlan.

A woman who said she was the mother of one of Rodio’s victims said the sentence was inadequate. Stacie Saunders of Farmingville said her 20-year-old daughter, Danielle Saunders, died in January 2019 from an overdose of drugs supplied by Rodio.

"She got caught up," said the grieving mother, wearing a T-shirt with her daughter’ photo. "Caught up on promises, hooked on drugs and now she is gone."

Sini said at least two of Rodio’s victims died from drug overdoses.

Rodio pleaded guilty in February to one count of sex trafficking, criminal sale of a controlled substance and promoting prostitution but he asked Quinlan if he could withdraw the plea at Tuesday’s sentencing. When Quinlan refuses, Rodio became combative.

"This whole case is a disgrace to the cause of justice," Rodio said. "This is a travesty of justice, that is what this is."

Sini said the case began after a traffic stop by a Suffolk police officer who identified a woman in the car as a potential sex-traffic victim. That traffic stop initiated the investigation that led to Rodio.

"This case sends a clear message to those who are trafficking women and girls in this county: we will not stand for it." Sini said.