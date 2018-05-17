A Hempstead man sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping two unconscious women in New York City will serve a concurrent term for exposing himself to women in Garden City and having a large collection of child pornography, prosecutors said Thursday.

Cameron McDermott, 32, pleaded guilty March 28 before Judge Robert McDonald to public lewdness and possessing a sexual performance by a child, according to Nassau County prosecutors.

District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release that McDermott had more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography.

“This sexual predator terrorized women throughout our region as he accumulated a despicable collection of child pornography at home,” Singas said. “Our community is safer with this menace behind bars where he belongs.”

McDermott’s attorney, James Pascarella of Mineola, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Singas said from September 2016 to January 2017, McDermott committed five acts of public lewdness in Garden City. In four of the five incidents, she said, he exposed himself to women while asking for directions.

At the time of his arrest by the Garden City Police Department on Jan. 19, 2017, McDermott admitted to possessing child pornography, Singas said.

A subsequent search of his home resulted in the seizure of more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography on computers, external hard drives and a cellphone. Additionally, two computer files containing information on the sexual assaults of two unconscious women were found, officials said.

Singas said that during the investigation it was discovered that McDermott raped and sexually assaulted an unconscious woman inside Manhattan apartments on eight occasions in 2010, and recorded and photographed the sexual assaults. McDermott also recorded and photographed himself raping and sexually assaulting a second unconscious woman inside an apartment on the Upper East Side on five occasions in 2013. Those cases were transferred to the New York County district attorney’s office.

McDermott was sentenced to 10 years in prison on April 13 following his guilty plea in Manhattan Criminal Court to one count of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

His sentence of 1 1⁄3 to 4 years in prison in the Nassau case will run concurrently with the Manhattan case, Singas said. He also has to register as a sex offender.