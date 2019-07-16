TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police seek help locating sex offender

Kevin O'Grady, who has lived in Ridge, is

Kevin O'Grady, who has lived in Ridge, is wanted by Suffolk Police for failure to register as a sex offender, police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A sex offender is being sought by Suffolk probation for two felonies: failing to register as a sex offender and possessing a sexual performance by a child younger than 16.

The suspect, Kevin O'Grady, has lived in Ridge, police said, offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

O'Grady was arrested in April 2015 after images of a young girl engaged in sexual acts with an adult male were found on his computer, a police spokeswoman said.

To submit an anonymous tip about his case, call 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email tipsubmit.com.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

