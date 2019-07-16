A sex offender is being sought by Suffolk probation for two felonies: failing to register as a sex offender and possessing a sexual performance by a child younger than 16.

The suspect, Kevin O'Grady, has lived in Ridge, police said, offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

O'Grady was arrested in April 2015 after images of a young girl engaged in sexual acts with an adult male were found on his computer, a police spokeswoman said.

To submit an anonymous tip about his case, call 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email tipsubmit.com.