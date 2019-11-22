A federal judge Friday set the next court hearing for a Coram man charged with attempting to kidnap two female sex workers for January.

At a brief status conference for Andrew Frey, 54, U.S. District Judge Denis Hurley in Central Islip scheduled January 24th for the next hearing in the case with the agreement of both a federal prosecutor and the defense attorney.

Frey was arrested earlier in the month and charged in two separate incidents in which he allegedly solicited women for sex. Officials said when he attempted to kidnap the women, they jumped out of his moving van and escaped.

Frey, a married father of two who manages an aircraft parts factory in Melville, was charged with two counts each of attempted kidnapping and attempted sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

Frey was held without bail after his arrest after Eastern District Assistant United States Attorney Monica Castro said he has a previous history of “violent behavior against sex workers.”

In the past, officials said a sex worker got an order of protection against Frey after he rammed his vehicle into her car, and she subsequently said he had violated the order by leaving threatening messages on her voice mail.

In the current case, prosecutors said, Frey attempted in October of 2018 take one of the sex workers to a secluded spot by force but she escaped; and attempted to do the same thing with the second sex worker in July 2019. That woman also fled.

Even after those incidents, Frey continued to contact one of the female sex workers, trying a second time _ and using a weapon _ to take her by force. She again evaded the kidnapping attempt, officials said.

Handcuffs were found in Frey’s vehicle that he planned to use in the kidnappings, officials said. In Frey’s home, investigators found rope, zip ties, manuals on knot tying, a firearm and ammunition, officials said.

Frey has previous convictions for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, officials said.

Frey’s wife, Gina, who was in court with their daughter, declined to comment, except to say: “We would just like our privacy to be respected.”

Frey’s defense attorney, federal public defender Tracey Gaffey, declined to comment, as did prosecutor Castro.

If convicted, Frey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Officials asked anyone with information about the case, or any other potential victims to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.