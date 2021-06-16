Patchogue man indicted on charges he abused girls in illegal day care

A Patchogue man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an indictment of 15 charges alleging he sexually abused six girls in an unlicensed daycare he and his wife ran out of their home.

Angel Tucari, 52, appeared in a Riverhead courtroom Wednesday after a grand jury returned an indictment on charges including forcible sexual abuse and child endangerment of the girls, who ranged in age from 3 to 9 years old.

Prosecutors said the abuse occurred from 2010 to 2014 at the home daycare, which stopped operating in 2015.

Suffolk Judge Chris Ann Kelley ordered Tucari be held without bail until trial.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said a relative, who is now 18, came forward late last year and reported she was abused beginning when she was 7 years- old.

"This is a highly disturbing case," Sini said. "This was a case where the community and the press helped identify victims of sex crimes."

Tacuri was first arrested in January in connection with the relative. After three additional victims came forward, including another relative and two girls being cared for at the daycare, he was arrested again in May and charged with their abuse.

Two more victims came forward after police asked for other victims to come forward.

"This is a parent’s worst nightmare. Entrusting their children to the care of another adult, only thing I have your child sexually abused," Sini said.

"The defendant took advantage of the position he was placed into by the victims’ parents as a caretaker to these children."In some cases, Tacuri said he was plying a game and offered a prize after the girls were abused, Sini said.

"He then subjected them to sexual abuse," Sini said.

If convicted of all charges, Tacuri could face up to 50 years in prison.

Deputy District Attorney Crystal Igneri said Tacuri is from Ecuador and living here on a green card. He has been known to visit Ecuador several times, Igneri said.

"He’s 52 years old, so if he’s convicted, he’s not likely to be released in his lifetime. The people believe he’s a flight risk," Igneri said.

Tacuri’s Hauppauge attorney Gerard Donnelly declined to comment.

Sini praised the special victims unit for his office and Suffolk police for their investigation.

"The crimes alleged in this indictment are tragic," he said.

Police said they are still investigating if Tucari’s wife has any knowledge of the abuse.

Police said it’s possible there could be other victims who have not come forward.

"We all need to be vigilant. This is no one’s fault other than the defendant," Sini said.

"As parents we need to remain vigilant and doing proper due diligence when leaving our children with other adults."