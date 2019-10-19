Bail was set at $300,000 bond or $150,000 cash for a Shirley man arraigned Saturday in Central Islip on charges including first-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny after he allegedly threatened a woman at gunpoint at a Lake Grove supermarket and stole her car days earlier.

Shane Williams, 28, was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip after police arrested him Thursday at his Shirley home on charges that he carjacked a 23-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Whole Foods store in Lake Grove at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said Williams approached the woman for directions and then told her to get out of her 2008 Chrysler Sebring after pointing a gun at her. The woman, whose name was not released, got out of the car, after which Williams got in and drove off, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

A temporary order of protection was issued against Williams, who is due back in court on Wednesday.

Representatives of Suffolk County Legal Aid, who were listed as the defense attorneys representing Williams, could not be reached for comment Saturday evening.