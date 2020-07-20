A federal judge in Manhattan on Monday sentenced former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver to 6 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on corruption charges, completing the downfall of a politician who once was the most powerful Democrat in New York’s government.

The 78-month sentence came after an appeals court in January upheld four of seven corruption count convictions following Silver’s retrial in 2018, affirming that the Democrat used his position to solicit bribes. The judge also sentenced the former politician to a $1 million fine.

Silver, 76. acknowledged his wrongdoing before hearing his punishment, calling the use of his political office for person gain improper, selfish and unethical.

"I know that a lot of people have lost faith in the government ... I know that my actions contributed to that loss of faith ... It's very painful for me and I'm sorry," the defendant said, adding that he realized he has destroyed his legacy.

"What I did was wrong," Silver also said.

In sentencing Silver, U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni called his actions "corruption, pure and simple" and alluded to his convictions by two different juries for what she called selling his office in two separate schemes.

In May 2018, a Manhattan federal jury convicted Silver of charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, extortion and money laundering.

Jurors found Silver accepted millions of dollars in referral fees in return for directing state actions that benefited two real estate developers from New Hyde Park-based Glenwood Management and a Columbia University-based cancer researcher.

But the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in January found fault with instructions given to a jury involving Silver’s dealings with the cancer researcher, specifically regarding what constitutes a quid pro quo.

Prosecutors alleged Silver steered state grants to the researcher who then sent clients to Silver’s law firm to possibly pursue legal claims related to mesothelioma — before the firm paid Silver $3 million in referral fees.

However, the three-judge panel found insufficient evidence to prove Silver had promised state grants or any help to the researcher.

The court upheld other convictions related to accusations that Silver accepted $700,000 in fees from a Manhattan tax law firm for steering cases to it from Glenwood developers who were seeking Silver’s support for rent-control legislation in Albany and in other matters.

Silver’s 2018 conviction was a repeat of the verdict that followed his first trial in 2015 on the same charges.

His first conviction was reversed in 2017, and a new trial ordered, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision involving a former Virginia governor that narrowed the definition of one of the crimes Silver was convicted of in 2015.

The nation’s highest court said a public official had to do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting to be guilty of taking part in a quid pro quo bribery scheme.

In 2018, Caproni sentenced Silver to seven years in prison after he asked for mercy and said he was “extremely remorseful” that his actions “had brought a great distrust” in state government. The judge said she considered his age and his health as a prostate cancer survivor, along with his refusal to admit to breaking the law in deciding his sentence.

In 2015, the same judge had sentenced the former Albany power broker to 12 years in prison, saying she hoped the idea of Silver “living out his golden years in an orange jumpsuit” would keep other politicians on the “straight and narrow.”

Silver, who had represented Manhattan’s Lower East Side, resigned as Assembly speaker — a post he held for nearly 21 years — after his 2015 indictment. Preet Bharara, then the leader of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District, said the indictment was meant to “clean up Albany.”

His Manhattan defense attorney James Loonam had asked Monday for a sentence of home confinement and community service, citing in part, the defendant's age, health and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A prosecutor has asked the judge to impose the same sentence, or substantially the same, as she did the last time.