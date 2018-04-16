The retired minister who was found tied up in his Shelter Island home in what police believe was a home invasion last month has died, Suffolk police said Monday.

The Rev. Canon Paul Wancura, 87, died of various injuries he received in connection with the burglary. The crime came to light on Mar. 19 when a friend of the victim’s stopped by Wancura’s home and found he had been robbed and tied up for days.

Wancura was discovered bound to a chair at his home on Oak Tree Lane, not far from Shell Beach, and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital where he underwent surgery.

The octogenarian had served as a minister at Caroline Church of Brookhaven in Setauket for over 25 years, and he still regularly preached on Sundays at Church of the Messiah in Central Islip.

Leaders of the church had asked someone on the island to check on Wancura after he didn’t show up for services, police said last month. Police have asked the public for help in solving thr crime.

The Rev. Charles McCarron of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island said he found Wancura “in bad shape,” and that he was suffering from dehydration.

Major Case detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police have also offered a $10,000 Fast Cash reward for information leading to an arrest. All calls will be kept confidential.