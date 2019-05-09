Suffolk County authorities are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who can help authorities identify and locate whoever damaged more than an acre of parkland in the Hay Beach section of Shelter Island in 2018.

Sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, 2018, trees and vegetation were cut down, causing an estimated $66,000 in damages, according to a Suffolk County Crime Stoppers news release Thursday.

The destruction occurred near Menhaden Lane and Gardiners Bay Drive, authorities said in the release, which included images of the damage.

The Shelter Island Police Department and Suffolk district attorney’s office are also looking for leads.

Anyone with information is urged to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477 or email at tipsubmit.com.