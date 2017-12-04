A Port Washington man has been accused of biting the eye out of his family’s shih tzu, officials said Monday.

The 3-year-old dog, named Chloe, was taken to an animal hospital about 9 p.m. on Nov. 6 with its right eye bitten out, the Nassau County SPCA said.

The dog underwent surgery to reattach her right eye, and the veterinarian hoped the eye can be saved, the SPCA said.

Aaron Kluger, 20, was arrested Saturday, based on information given to the animal hospital by a family member who brought the dog in, Gary Rogers, SPCA spokesman, said Monday morning.

Kluger was given a summons to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on a misdemeanor charge under a statute that prohibits overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, the SPCA said.

The dog has been returned to the family, but “We’re monitoring the situation. We’ll be up visiting them,” Rogers said.