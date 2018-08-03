State troopers arrested a 40-year-old man who lives on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation on drug and gun charges Friday, less than a week after he threatened to shoot them during a confrontation at his home, State Police said.

Julian Pellecier is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in Southampton Town Justice Court on charges of making a terroristic threat, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, state troopers said in a news release Friday.

State Police said Pellecier was to be held overnight by Southampton police officers, but neither Southampton Village nor Southampton Town police departments said they had the suspect in custody.

Troopers said they arrested Pellecier during a traffic stop following an investigation they launched July 29 when they visited Pellecier’s home to serve a criminal summons. It was unclear what offense he was charged with committing. But at the time, police said, Pellecier threatened to shoot the officers.

Troopers, including some from the Riverside barracks and Troop L Narcotics Enforcement Unit and Gun Investigation Unit, arrested Pellecier on Friday during the traffic stop. They said they seized from his home a loaded .45-caliber pistol that had been reported stolen, a 12-gauge shotgun, marijuana, concentrated cannabis oil and 36 marijuana plants.