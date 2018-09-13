Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandCrime

2 charged after boaters threatened with shotguns, DA's office says

Two members of the Shinnecock Indian Reservation were charged in the June incident, which occurred during the U.S. Open at nearby Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, prosecutors said.

Marcus Williams and Malcom Williams of the Shinnecock

Marcus Williams and Malcom Williams of the Shinnecock Indian Reservation were charged with menacing, prosecutors said. Photo Credit: State Police

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Two members of the Shinnecock Indian Reservation who prosecutors said threatened boaters with shotguns during the U.S. Open in June have been arrested and charged with menacing, officials said.

Malcom D. Williams, 24, and Marcus D. Williams,  35, each pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, the Suffolk County district attorney's office said Thursday.

On June 16, at about 2 p.m., state troopers went to the Westwood property of the reservation in response to a complaint from boaters about being threatened with weapons, State Police said.

The U.S. Open was being played at nearby Shinnecock Hills Golf Club at the time.

The arrests were made after police viewed videos and conducted “numerous” interviews, police said.

Malcom Williams was arrested and arraigned on Wednesday, prosecutors said. Marcus Williams was arrested on Aug. 29 and arraigned on Aug. 30. Both men were released without bail.

Attorneys for both men could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

