A 21-year-old Shinnecock Indian Reservation resident was charged with four felonies after shooting at the driver of a car in the Southampton reservation, State Police said on Friday.

The motorist escaped injury in the Nov. 4 shooting, police said in a statement.

But the 2010 Nissan Altima that driver was in had been shot several times, state police said.

They had responded to a call reporting the shooting at about 9:15 p.m., along with Southampton town and village officers, they said.

Bess, who surrendered to State Police, was charged with criminal use of a firearm, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, they said.

The defendant was arraigned at Southampton Town Court; he was released on $5,000 cash bail, police said.