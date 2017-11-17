TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Shinnecock Indian Reservation resident arrested in shooting

Tyler Bess, 21, of the Shinnecock Indian Reservation,

Tyler Bess, 21, of the Shinnecock Indian Reservation, was arrested in a Nov. 4, 2017, shooting, State Police said.

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 21-year-old Shinnecock Indian Reservation resident was charged with four felonies after shooting at the driver of a car in the Southampton reservation, State Police said on Friday.

The motorist escaped injury in the Nov. 4 shooting, police said in a statement.

But the 2010 Nissan Altima that driver was in had been shot several times, state police said.

They had responded to a call reporting the shooting at about 9:15 p.m., along with Southampton town and village officers, they said.

Bess, who surrendered to State Police, was charged with criminal use of a firearm, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, they said.

The defendant was arraigned at Southampton Town Court; he was released on $5,000 cash bail, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

