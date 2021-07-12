Arrest in shooting on Shinnecock Reservation, state cops say

A Southampton motorist chased another driver and her two passengers early Sunday morning on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation before opening fire on and into the vehicle, State Police said.

Mitchell Williams, 40, is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree menacing. He was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court Monday and released on his own recognizance.

An attorney for Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State troopers responded to Little Beach Road at 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a two-car collision and shots fired, authorities said.

Charging documents show Williams got into a dispute with Dayana Terry before displaying a black pistol from his waistband. Terry and her two passengers fled in a 2018 red Chevrolet as Williams, driving a 2000 gray GMC Yukon, opened fire on the vehicle, the documents state.

Terry put her vehicle into reverse but Williams rammed into the rear of the Chevrolet, causing significant damage, police said.

Authorities did not provide an update on any injuries to the victims.

Williams was taken into custody and found to have a stolen Browning 12-guage shotgun, police said.

Williams is due back in court July 21.