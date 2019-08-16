TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
78° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

State Police: Homicide probe on Shinnecock reservation in Southampton

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

New York State Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Southampton.

Authorities responded to the reservation at 5:35 a.m. to a call of a shooting and found an individual dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. 

Details about the victim or the investigation were not immediately released.

State Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to call 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.
 

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Milton Zipper, who was born in Oyster Bay, International accounting firm founder dies at 102
The MTA, including the Long Island Rail Road, Report: MTA ignored warnings about overtime
Mason 6, and Javon, 12, were adopted by Foster care cases decline sharply in Nassau, Suffolk
The NYPD is seeking to identify this individual NYPD seeks 'person of interest' in rice cooker finds
Eileen Echeverria of West Islip on Thursday with Sister: Cop who killed himself had June mental eval
Edward Weckerle of Centereach kayaks the waters of Weekly report: LI water quality improving
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search