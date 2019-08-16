New York State Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Southampton.

Authorities responded to the reservation at 5:35 a.m. to a call of a shooting and found an individual dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Details about the victim or the investigation were not immediately released.

State Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to call 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.

