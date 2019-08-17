State Police are searching for a man who may have information regarding a homicide on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Southampton.

State Police said Mtundo Vanterpool, 43, who lived on the reservation but was not a member, was found fatally shot about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Police are asking for information regarding the location of Michael Gaines, 42, who also lived on the reservation and was not a member. Police said they believe Gaines has information about the homicide.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800 220-TIPS or by texting SCPD and a message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be emailed to www.tipsubmit.com