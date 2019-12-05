The suspect in the August murder of a man on the Shinnecock reservation is being held in Suffolk's jail after being extradited from North Carolina, where he was charged with breaking into a vehicle, New York State Police said in a statement.

Michael Gaines, 42, is expected to be arraigned on murder and burglary charges either Thursday or Friday, they said.

The victim was Mtundo Vanterpool, 43, who lived on the Shinnecock reservation in Southampton but was not a member. He was killed on Aug. 16 at about 5:35 a.m., police said.

The defendant, who has a Goldsboro, North Carolina, address, was arrested six days later in North Carolina's town of Bethel, not far from Greenville.

He was charged with felony breaking and entering; deputies then discovered he was wanted for questioning by New York State Police in connection with the shooting of Vanterpool.