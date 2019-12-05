TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Suspect in slaying on Shinnecock reservation extradited from North Carolina

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The suspect in the August murder of a man on the Shinnecock reservation is being held in Suffolk's jail after being extradited from North Carolina, where he was charged with breaking into a vehicle, New York State Police said in a statement.

Michael Gaines, 42, is expected to be arraigned on murder and burglary charges either Thursday or Friday, they said.

The victim was Mtundo Vanterpool, 43, who lived on the Shinnecock reservation in Southampton but was not a member. He was killed on Aug. 16 at about 5:35 a.m., police said.

The defendant, who has a Goldsboro, North Carolina, address, was arrested six days later in North Carolina's town of Bethel, not far from Greenville.

He was charged with felony breaking and entering; deputies then discovered he was wanted for questioning by New York State Police in connection with the shooting of Vanterpool.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Thomas Murphy arrives at Suffolk County Court in Judge could dismiss 4 charges against driver in Boy Scout's death trial
Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime Billy Joel sets 75th MSG residency show
Suffolk County police said a Greenlawn woman was Police: Woman drunk when she hit police car
The scene of the crash Wednesday evening in 4 hurt in crash, woman faces Leandra's Law charge, cops say
Surveillance image released by Riverhead police, who are Police seek pair in Riverhead burglary spree
A woman gets in a workout through chilly Forecast: Sunny and breezy today
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search