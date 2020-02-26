TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Shirley man arraigned in killing of pregnant Brooklyn woman

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Long Island man was arraigned on a murder indictment Wednesday, four weeks after, prosecutors allege, he strangled the pregnant mother of his 2-year-old son, dragged her body from his car, then dumped her on the street outside her Brooklyn home, abandoning their son on a stranger's doorstep in Queens.

Kelvin Philp, 25, of Shirley, was ordered remanded by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Matthew D'Emic, court records show. 

"The alleged actions of this defendant — who's charged with killing the pregnant mother of his child and abandoning his son — were truly shocking and appalling," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement, adding that his office will "never tolerate" intimate-partner violence and is "committed to prosecuting such cases vigorously."

Philp, who was represented by a Legal Aid lawyer, is next scheduled to appear April 3.

Law enforcement officials said that at about 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 29, surveillance footage from near the corner of Lorraine Street and Otsego Street in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn showed Philp exiting a dark-colored car parked outside the home of his girlfriend, Tatiana Walton, 27, at the NYCHA Red Hook West Houses.

Authorities said Philp walked to the passenger side of the car, dragged Walton's body out to the curb, then drove off. An eyewitness who called 911 is said to have seen Philp exit the Honda Accord parked in front of the victim's residence, then drive off, leaving the unconscious and unresponsive woman on the ground, authorities said.

An autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Walton died of "asphyxiation due to neck compression," a statement said.

Not long after the killing, prosecutors said, at 2:54 a.m., surveillance footage from a Ring doorbell system recorded Philp abandoning the 2-year-old son he had with Walton on the doorstep of a stranger's home on 84th Street near 35th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Authorities said Walton and the child had an order of protection against Philp, issued in Brooklyn on Oct. 31.

Philp faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the top count in the indictment.

In addition to being charged with second-degree murder and child abandonment, he also is charged in a second indictment with aggravated criminal contempt and other charges, records show.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

