An Inwood man is accused of telling the police that he would shoot people at a children’s camp in the hamlet if officers failed to address an alleged violation of social-distance rules for the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The man, Nicola Pelle, 58, made the threat against the camp, Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island, on Monday after calling the police twice to report the violation, the department wrote in a news release.

Pelle told police that 500 students at the Inwood camp were not wearing masks as required by law, according to Patrick Ryder, Nassau’s police commissioner, who addressed the case at a news conference Tuesday morning.

“While police were en route the defendant, Nicola Pelle called again and threatened to get a gun and shoot the individuals at the location if the police didn’t get there,” the release said.

Charges against Pelle include making a terrorist threat, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

The police seized “as evidence” handguns, rifles and shotguns from Pelle, who holds a valid pistol permit from the county, the release said. Ryder said all of the firearms but one were legal in New York State. Pelle has pistol permit because he handles cash in his landscape business, Ryder said.

He is to be arraigned Tuesday, the release said; he couldn’t be reached for comment.