Long Island Crime

Cops charge North Amityville man in 2016 fatal shooting

By Nicole Fuller
Suffolk County police on Monday arrested a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in the summer of 2016.

Adrian Harrison, 32, of North Somerset Road in North Amityville, was charged with second-degree murder in the July 4, 2016, fatal shooting of Jason White.

The shooting, which also injured a 28-year-old man, occurred outside of a house party on Emerald Lane North in North Amityville, police have said.

At the time of the killing, people who knew White described him as a father of four who grew up in the neighborhood.

Harrison, who will be held overnight at the First Precinct, is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Tuesday. An attorney for Harrison could not immediately be reached.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

