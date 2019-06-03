Suffolk County police on Monday arrested a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in the summer of 2016.

Adrian Harrison, 32, of North Somerset Road in North Amityville, was charged with second-degree murder in the July 4, 2016, fatal shooting of Jason White.

The shooting, which also injured a 28-year-old man, occurred outside of a house party on Emerald Lane North in North Amityville, police have said.

At the time of the killing, people who knew White described him as a father of four who grew up in the neighborhood.

Harrison, who will be held overnight at the First Precinct, is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Tuesday. An attorney for Harrison could not immediately be reached.