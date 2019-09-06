Police are searching for a woman who they said shot her child's father four times Thursday night in Flanders, then fled with their 3-year-old daughter.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for the girl, Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell.

The mother, identified by Southampton Town police as Patchita Tennant, also known as Patricia Tennant, is described as 42-year-old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and driving a gray Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with New York plates HUS 7151.

"Anyone who sees her should exercise extreme caution," Southampton Police spokeswoman Lt. Susan Ralph said Friday. Anyone seeing the woman and child should call police at 631-728-3400, 866-NYS-AMBER or 911. All calls will remain confidential.

Tennant fled after shooting Andrew Mitchell, 46, at his home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Mitchell was conscious and alert and able to tell officers that the mother of his child had shot him, police said.

He was airlifted in stable condition, police said.

Vanessa is described as being about 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 50 pounds. She also has braided black hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and blue sneakers.

According to the New York State Amber Alert: "The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that" she is "in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death."