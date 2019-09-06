TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police: Woman shot man in Flanders, fled with 3-year-old daughter

The Southampton Town Police Department has activated the

The Southampton Town Police Department has activated the New York State Amber Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred in Flanders at about 8:22 p.m. on Thursday. Photo Credit: NYS Police

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for a woman who they said shot her child's father four times Thursday night in Flanders, then fled with their 3-year-old daughter.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for the girl, Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell.

The mother, identified by Southampton Town police as Patchita Tennant, also known as Patricia Tennant, is described as 42-year-old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and driving a gray Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with New York plates HUS 7151.

"Anyone who sees her should exercise extreme caution," Southampton Police spokeswoman Lt. Susan Ralph said Friday. Anyone seeing the woman and child should call police at 631-728-3400, 866-NYS-AMBER or 911. All calls will remain confidential.

Tennant fled after shooting Andrew Mitchell, 46, at his home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Mitchell was conscious and alert and able to tell officers that the mother of his child had shot him, police said.

He was airlifted in stable condition, police said.

Vanessa is described as being about 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 50 pounds. She also has braided black hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and blue sneakers.

According to the New York State Amber Alert: "The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that" she is "in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jason Wagner, his wife, Marion Weiler, and daughters Moving from Germany to LI for her job, their 4 daughters
Donna Borensteain's Hewlett cul-de-sac. Why LIers love their cul-de-sac houses
A'kai Littlejohn of Hauppauge with his spring summer LI teen has first solo NYC fashion show
A Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into a house NTSB: Pilot in fatal crash struggled to start engines
A commercial vehicle overturned on Veterans Highway in 3 hurt after garbage truck overturns in Holbrook
A surf caster fishing for striped bass at New cuts coming to striped bass fishing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search