A Massapequa man was arrested late Saturday night after police said he shot at a woman from a house rooftop in Baldwin.

While attempting to catch the alleged shooter, police also arrested two other men found in the getaway vehicle, one of whom was armed and had to be shocked with a stun gun by police, according to a Sunday police news release.

Michael Atamian, 19, of Massapequa, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree possession of a weapon.

Louis Castillo, 27 of Massapequa, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a firearm and second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Trent Austin, 21 of Hempstead, the operator of the vehicle, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution, police said.

A 24-year-old Baldwin woman arrived to speak with residents of a house on Kings Parkway. When she began to walk back to her vehicle around 10:53 p.m., she heard a noise and turned to see Atamian climbing out of a second-floor window of a home and stepping on the roof, police said. He allegedly pointed a handgun at her, and she ran for her vehicle, police said.

Atamian allegedly fired three shots at the woman, missing all three times, instead striking the vehicle behind her, police said.

Uninjured, she left the scene in her vehicle and called 911. She told police Atamian may have fled in a gray Honda Civic with no license plates.

Fifth Precinct officers, who heard the description over their scanner, already had pulled a vehicle fitting that description over for not having license plates at the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Spruce Street in West Hempstead.

As they approached the vehicle they saw one of the rear passengers, Castillo, had a silver handgun in his waistband, police said.

After he refused the officers’ orders to step out of the vehicle, police were forced to use a stun gun to control Castillo, who continued to struggle and resist arrest, police said.

All three men are scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.