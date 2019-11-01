TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Man hurt in Bay Shore shooting, official says

By John Valenti
Police are investigating a call of shots fired in Bay Shore that an official said left one man wounded Thursday night.

Suffolk County police said that a 911 call reporting gunshots on 4th Avenue between Roosevelt and Charles streets had been received at 10 p.m. and that Third Squad detectives were investigating.

An official later confirmed one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg had been transported via ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. The extent of his injury was not immediately known and Suffolk police said they could not immediately comment on the situation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

