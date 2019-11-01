Police are investigating a call of shots fired in Bay Shore that an official said left one man wounded Thursday night.

Suffolk County police said that a 911 call reporting gunshots on 4th Avenue between Roosevelt and Charles streets had been received at 10 p.m. and that Third Squad detectives were investigating.

An official later confirmed one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg had been transported via ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. The extent of his injury was not immediately known and Suffolk police said they could not immediately comment on the situation.