Cops: 7 people shot overnight in 2 incidents in Suffolk

It was a night of gunfire in Suffolk County, with seven people shot in two separate — and apparently unrelated — incidents four hours apart in Bay Shore and Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said.

Police said four people, including a 19-year-old woman, two 22-year-old men and a 23-year-old man, were shot when gunfire rang out at the basketball courts at Bay Shore Marina on South Clinton Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

About 4 hours later, at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said three men were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a residence on 11th Avenue in Huntington Station. Two of the victims were 22, while the other was 23.

All of the victims in the two shootings were taken to local hospitals with what police called "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said there was no reason to believe the incidents were related.

In the Bay Shore shootings, police said several people "were gathered in the vicinity" of the marina basketball courts when "several gunshots were fired in their direction from outside the park." The four each were struck by one shot.

In the Huntington Station shootings, police said a small group of people were gathered in front of a residence on 11th Avenue, between West 11th Street and Norden Lane, when "gunshots were fired in their direction from a passing motor vehicle," striking the three men. The extent of any injuries was unclear.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Additional details were not immediately available on either shooting and as of early Monday morning police had not arrested anyone in connection with either of the incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information in connection with the Bay Shore shootings to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 and are asking anyone with information in connection with the Huntington Station shootings to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS with information regarding either case.

All calls will remain confidential.