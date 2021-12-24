TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Two men injured in shooting inside Brentwood house

A man shot one man and injured another

A man shot one man and injured another during a fight Friday inside a Brentwood house where multiple children were present, Suffolk County police said. Credit: Bryan Lopez

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A man shot one man and injured another during a fight Friday inside a Brentwood house where multiple children were present, Suffolk County police said.

The ages, hometowns and relationships of the men hurt were not immediately available.

The fight happened inside the house on Pineland Place at 1:25 p.m., said police, when a man shot one man in the wrist.

"The bullet exited the victim’s wrist and struck another man in the left arm," police said in a news release. The shooter fled the scene, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. No one else in the house was hurt, according to police.

