TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police investigating shooting in Shirley

Suffolk police and EMS were called to a

Suffolk police and EMS were called to a home on Carnation Drive in Shirley Thursday night for a shooting. Credit: T.J. Lambui

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Officers responding to a 911 call found a man shot and seriously wounded in the garage of a house on Carnation Drive in Shirley Thursday night, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, identified as Kevin Valarezo, 21, was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the 911 call was received at 9:04 p.m. and said Seventh Precinct officers responded, but have released few additional details.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

New York state Assembly members work on a Albany OKs bill on real estate discrimination after Newsday investigation
Longtime friends and bandmates Kenny Friedman and Tommy Want to hear a Springsteen song at 1 a.m.? These musicians got you covered
Air travelers make their way through Transportation Security Feds lift ban on NYers in traveler programs
Relatives say group home operator too slow to reopen
New Long Beach beach and boardwalk opening and Long Beach police clear beach, boardwalk at sunset
Photo of the NYCB Live / Nassau Veterans Nassau giving Coliseum tenant more time
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search