Police investigating shooting in Shirley

Officers responding to a 911 call found a man shot and seriously wounded in the garage of a house on Carnation Drive in Shirley Thursday night, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, identified as Kevin Valarezo, 21, was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the 911 call was received at 9:04 p.m. and said Seventh Precinct officers responded, but have released few additional details.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.