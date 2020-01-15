One man was grazed and two homes were struck by fired bullets early Wednesday morning in North Bay Shore, police said.

Suffolk County police Third Squad detectives are investigating the incidents, which occurred on Cedar Drive near the Southern State Parkway just after 3 a.m.

Police said the man, a resident in one of the two homes hit by gunfire, was grazed but did not disclose any other details.

No arrests have been made at this time and police did not detail any possible motive.