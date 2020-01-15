TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Shots fired into two North Bay Shore homes, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police investigating shots fired into two

Suffolk County police investigating shots fired into two homes on Cedar Drive in North Bay Shore Wednesday. Credit: Stringer News

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

One man was grazed and two homes were struck by fired bullets early Wednesday morning in North Bay Shore, police said.

Suffolk County police Third Squad detectives are investigating the incidents, which occurred on Cedar Drive near the Southern State Parkway just after 3 a.m.

Police said the man, a resident in one of the two homes hit by gunfire, was grazed but did not disclose any other details.

No arrests have been made at this time and police did not detail any possible motive.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau police investigate the scene of a shooting Cops: Man, 27, dead after shooting in Plainview
Retired NYPD Sgt. Sean Cameron at his sister's Retired NYPD cop fights for 9/11 benefits as he battles cancer
Victoria Gumbs-Moore, center, and Andrea H. Schiavoni, left, It's official: Suffolk's first black family court judge gets her robe
Canon U.S.A. Inc., one of the 28 ESD All LI grant recipients kept job promises, review says
Denise and Eric Hibbert, who live in Baldwin, The family connection: LIers make 'long distance' work
Geoffrey Girnun leaves federal court in Central Islip Ex-Stony Brook professor pleads guilty to stealing cancer research funds
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search