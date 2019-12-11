TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man shot, another hurt in parked car in Central Islip, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

One man was shot, another hit by flying glass, when a gunman opened fire on four men sitting in a parked car early Tuesday evening in Central Islip, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the four men were sitting in a 2016 Nissan Altima on East Cedar Street, near Prospect Avenue, when two men approached the driver's side of the car just after 6:30 p.m. — and one of the two men fired two shots through the driver's window.

A 25-year-old man seated in the front passenger seat was struck in the leg, police said. Police said the 20-year-old driver was injured by shattered glass.

The two male passengers in the rear seat were uninjured.

Police said the victims drove to a hospital for treatment.

Police would not detail any possible motives for the attack, citing the ongoing investigation. But Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 631-854-8352 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says she is Curran targets development 'red tape'
The bond vote took place in the Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Voters approve $22.6M bond for library
Taxpayers of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad Town sets vote to increase award for ambulance volunteers
Plainedge football head coach Rob Shaver before a Sarra: Why Shaver deserves coach of the year honor
Billionaire Robert Mercer is applying for a permit Dozens urge board to reject billionaire's 'tool shed' plans
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to Cuomo vows 'zero tolerance' for impaired drivers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search