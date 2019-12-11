One man was shot, another hit by flying glass, when a gunman opened fire on four men sitting in a parked car early Tuesday evening in Central Islip, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the four men were sitting in a 2016 Nissan Altima on East Cedar Street, near Prospect Avenue, when two men approached the driver's side of the car just after 6:30 p.m. — and one of the two men fired two shots through the driver's window.

A 25-year-old man seated in the front passenger seat was struck in the leg, police said. Police said the 20-year-old driver was injured by shattered glass.

The two male passengers in the rear seat were uninjured.

Police said the victims drove to a hospital for treatment.

Police would not detail any possible motives for the attack, citing the ongoing investigation. But Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 631-854-8352 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.